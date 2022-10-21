Skegness: Search for man launched after clothes found on beach
Police are searching for a man whose clothes were found discarded on the Lincolnshire coast.
A jacket, top, trousers, socks and trainers were found on Skegness beach, next to the pier, at about 08:25 BST on Friday, police said.
Officers said they were "keeping an open mind" about what had happened to the owner of the clothes.
"We are carrying out extensive searches along with the Coastguard and lifeboat," a force spokesperson said.
Police community support officer Dave Bunker added: "At this stage, we can't rule out if they have left their clothes behind after entering and leaving the water, or if they have got into trouble in the water.
"This person is not in trouble by any means, but we need to ensure they are safe and well so we can stand down our search.
"If you left your clothes behind at the beach, please call us," PCSO Bunker said.
