Lincolnshire: Multi-vehicle crash prompts road closure
A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were called at 06:50 BST to the crash on the B1191 Martin South Drove, between Martin and Woodhall Spa.
The force has not indicated how many vehicles were involved or if anyone has been injured, but described the incident as "serious".
A police spokesperson said Martin South Drove was likely to remain closed for some time.
