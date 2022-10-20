Skegness child sex abuser jailed after paedophile hunter sting
- Published
A man snared by a paedophile hunter and a police officer who posed as young girls in a sting operation has been jailed for three years.
Alistair Riggott, 53, was arrested in June in Portugal after spending eight months on the run.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on 19 October last year after he failed to appear at Boston Magistrates' Court.
Riggott admitted seven offences dating back to March 2021, when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in August.
On Thursday, the court heard he had tried to get what he believed were two children to send him naked photos, and to look at images of him engaging in sexual activity.
Stuart Lody, prosecuting, said the victims, who were portrayed as 12 and 13, were in fact not girls but a paedophile hunter and a police officer.
Passing sentence, Recorder Simon King told Riggott: "You engaged in sexual communication with two people you believed were young girls.
"It was only a matter of pure good luck you didn't engage with real young girls," he added.
Riggott, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, admitted attempting sexual communication with a child and making 122 Category A indecent images of children between December 2018 and May 2021.
In addition to his jail term, he was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Riggott fled the UK after being charged, prompting a police investigation which led to information that he was living in Portugal.
Speaking at the conclusion of the case, Det Sgt Sam Ward said: "Our Officers, colleagues in Portugal, and the NCA (National Crime Agency) worked diligently to find Riggott and bring him back to the UK to face justice.
"It's a powerful message that we will not give up the search for any suspect, wherever they may try to hide."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.