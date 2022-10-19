Boston unveils plans for £22m revamp to boost trade
An exhibition is highlighting how £22m will be spent on improving a Lincolnshire town.
Boston was awarded the money last year as part of the government's Towns Funding scheme.
Projects include regenerating the town's shopping area, redeveloping a leisure centre and refurbishing the railway station.
Claire Foster from the Boston Town Deal Board said the various schemes had "reached an important milestone".
"Over the last few years, the Town Deal board, together with our partners, have been working to shape projects that reflect the needs and aspirations of our community and maximise Boston's considerable potential," she said.
"Through these projects, we want to deliver significant benefits for Boston and for local people, and we are keen to continue to speak to and listen to the public as the work of the town deal gathers pace."
'Reinforcing pride'
The Healing the High Street initiative will see £3.9m spent on improving properties around Market Place, Strait Bargate and Wide Bargate.
It will try and draw customers back to the area by restoring historic buildings and shopfronts.
The event at Boston College will allow the public to comment on the various developments which also include new training centres and improvements to the Blenkin Memorial Hall and St Botolph's Library.
Leader of Boston Borough Council Cllr Paul Skinner said: "The Boston Town Deal is bringing positive change, creating opportunities, reinforcing pride in place and enhancing the heritage Boston was built around.
"During the last year all the Town Deal projects have been accepted for funding and as these projects now start to be delivered, we are celebrating how partnership working can bring investment to Boston."
The event will be held between 12:00 and 13:15 BST in the college's Medlock Room.
