Lincolnshire special constable accessed details of child sex ring
- Published
A former special constable who accessed and shared confidential information from police computer systems has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
Dominic Watson, who served with Lincolnshire Police, admitted accessing records without a legitimate reason.
A misconduct panel heard he would have been sacked had he not resigned.
Watson quit in April after admitting accessing confidential systems between October 2019 and July 2020, including details of a suspected child sex ring.
In one case, messages on Watson's phone showed he ran an unauthorised vehicle check after an acquaintance of his was involved in a road rage incident.
After being asked if he could make the other driver's "life a misery", Watson replied: "I can certainly try to work my magic," the panel heard.
Watson, who worked in Skegness, also shared information with his girlfriend about her ex-partner and with another acquaintance over a non-molestation order.
'Serious breach of trust'
In another incident, Watson accessed information about a suspected paedophile ring involving people he knew, despite having no professional involvement in the case.
The hearing at the force's police headquarters in Nettleham, near Lincoln, was told that Watson's actions amounted to "a serious breach of trust".
He had accessed police computer systems as a "matter of curiosity" and had not been under any pressure to do so, the panel was told.
"It was perhaps to enhance his own status with others", it heard.
Chief Constable Chris Haward, who chaired the hearing, said he was satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the offences amounted to gross misconduct.
Watson, who did not attend the hearing, would have been dismissed had he not resigned, he added.
