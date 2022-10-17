Gainsborough driver injured after microwave thrown at windscreen
- Published
A driver was injured when a microwave oven thrown from a moped smashed into his car's windscreen.
The motorist, a man in his 20s, saw the moped coming towards him without lights on in Heapham Road, Gainsborough at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.
As it passed his Ford Fiesta, a passenger on the moped threw the microwave, Lincolnshire Police said.
The impact caused the windscreen to shatter, but the driver was not seriously injured, the force added.
Police said the incident might be connected to several reports of criminal damage to cars on Corringham Road, Garfield Street and Forster Street over the past two weekends.
Witnesses have previously described seeing a moped rider and passenger using an axe to damage cars, it added.
Supt Phil Baker said: "All of these incidents are serious - the incident where the microwave was thrown at the car is a real concern.
"We need the help of the community to come forward and tell us what they know. There will be people who know who are responsible.
"This time no one was seriously injured, we want to identify who is responsible."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.