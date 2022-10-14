Lincoln: Man jailed after £22k of heroin found in home
- Published
A man caught with £22,000 of heroin and £400 of cocaine has been jailed for four years and 10 months.
Police found the drugs together with weapons, including a knife and taser, when they raided Paul Meenaghan's home in Elder Street, Lincoln, on 17 May.
One officer involved in the raid said he had "never seen that much" heroin, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Meenaghan, 43, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court after admitting drugs and weapon offences.
Officers raided the property after receiving intelligence there was a large amount of drugs and stolen property at the house, a police spokesperson said.
They uncovered the drugs with help from police dog Toby and also found £29,620 in cash at the property.
Meenaghan was charged with possession with intent to supply of heroin, possession of criminal property, possession of prohibited weapon, possession of batons and possession of cocaine.
He was sentenced on 5 October after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.
Sgt Dan Gstrein said: "Due to the hard work of officers and staff from across the force, a significant quantity of drugs have been taken off the streets of Lincoln and almost £30,000 in cash has been recovered.
"The sentence reflects this serious offending and puts a dangerous individual in prison for a significant period."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.