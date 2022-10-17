Spalding: Major road to close overnight for four weeks
A section of a major road in Spalding is to be closed overnight for four weeks to allow for works on a £39m scheme.
Lincolnshire County Council has warned motorists of disruption as work takes place between Spalding Road and the Enterprise Way junction.
It is building a new four-mile (6.5km) route through the town to "relieve congestion and improve journey times".
The road will be shut weekdays between 19:00 and 06:00 until 12 November.
Two-way traffic management will be in place to allow Spalding Road to remain open during the day and at weekends, in a bid to "minimise disruption for residents", the authority said.
However, Enterprise Way will remain closed throughout the works.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at the council, said engineers were "laying the final layer of road surfacing for the new roundabout" at the junction.
"These evenings of night-time closures will no doubt cause some disruption, but we'll be carrying the works out as efficiently as possible to keep disruption to a minimum.
"Following these works, the focus will be on pressing forward with the new bridge over the rail line.
"I want to thank everyone for continuing to bear with us throughout the project."
The north section of the Spalding Western Relief Road (SWRR) is expected to be complete in Autumn 2023, the authority says.
The scheme was initially opposed by campaigners who staged protests in 2019 and forced a review of the project.
