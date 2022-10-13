Drugs seized and 19 arrested in Lincolnshire county lines crackdown
Nineteen people have been arrested in a police operation targeting county lines gangs in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said officers had raided a number of properties around the county over the last week.
Cocaine and heroin were seized and 11 people, including six children, were safeguarded, a spokesperson said.
Those arrested were held on suspicion of a variety of drugs-related offences, and included two boys and two women, they added.
The arrests - in Lincoln, Sleaford and Skegness - came as part of County Lines Intensification Week activity, which ran nationally last week.
Det Insp Gail Hurley, from the Force Intelligence Bureau, said: "Drugs destroy lives and communities, and we are committed year-round to disrupt criminal activity in our county.
"These results are a snapshot of the work we undertake to tackle drug-taking and drug-related offending such as shoplifting, theft, robbery and assault.
"The protection of the vulnerable people being exploited by criminal gangs is particularly important, and we are pleased that our targeted efforts have helped to safeguard these individuals."
County line gangs are urban drug dealers who sell to customers in more rural areas via dedicated phone lines.
Those running the networks often exploit children or vulnerable people to deal drugs, including using a practice known as "cuckooing" to take over a person's home as a base to sell drugs.
Police said a property in Lincoln was identified as being "cuckooed" and a victim safeguarded.
Officers recovered more than 250 wraps of Class A drugs, including heroin and cocaine, capsules of nitrous oxide, £1,500 in cash and a blank firing firearm.
The force said it also spoke with schools and taxi firms to help them understand how to spot the signs of someone being exploited.
