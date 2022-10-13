Willoughby crash: Motorcyclist killed in collision with car
A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car in Lincolnshire, police have said.
The crash happened at about 12:25 BST on Thursday in Dawber Lane, Willoughby.
The motorcyclist, who has not been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details of the collision have been released.
Lincolnshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
