Boston murder accused tells court he 'loved' estranged partner
- Published
A poultry worker accused of bludgeoning his estranged partner to death and mutilating her body has told a court he loved her.
At Lincoln Crown Court, Kamil Ranoszek, 42, denied murdering Ilona Golabek, 27, whose body parts were found dumped in a park in November.
The prosecution alleges he killed Miss Golabek in their flat in Boston while their three-year-old daughter slept.
Asked if he hated his partner, he said no and denied he wanted her dead.
The prosecution alleges Miss Golabek had become fed up with their relationship and had begun contacting other men on the dating application Tinder after asking Mr Ranoszek to move out.
'Contacting other men'
Prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC previously told the court that Ms Golabek had become unhappy with her relationship and had given Mr Ranoszek two weeks' notice to leave.
Ms Golabek then began contacting other men, something Mr Ranoszek had been aware of, the barrister said.
Giving evidence through a Polish interpreter, Mr Ranoszek, of Wormgate, Boston, answered a series of questions from defence barrister Andrew Campbell Tiech KC.
Asked if he believed Ms Golabek was going to leave him, Mr Ranoszek replied: "No."
He said he loved her and wanted their relationship to continue.
The court heard Mr Ranoszek had no previous convictions and had only been in trouble with police in Poland on one occasion for having a small amount of cannabis.
He told the jury he had hit Ms Golabek on one occasion after she slapped him twice.
The trial continues.
