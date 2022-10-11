Cost of living: Lincolnshire families with disabilities urge more support
- Published
The mother of a disabled child has said it is not a case of "eat or heat" but survival for people with disabilities as the cost of living bites.
The government has provided a one-off payment of £150, however Lorna Fillingham, from Scunthorpe, said benefits also need to rise.
Ms Fillingham's 12-year-old daughter Emily-May has a rare genetic condition.
The government said the additional £150 payment would support six million disabled people.
Ms Fillingham said: "For a lot of our families it will not be a case of eat or heat but whether our loved ones will survive this winter."
She welcomed the one-off payment, but described it as a "sticking plaster".
"The government do need to have a proper look to ensure that disabled people are able to maintain their own independence and their health is not being put at risk this winter," she said.
Artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, from Sleaford, is a wheelchair user and has issues with his immune system.
"People this winter will die if they are not given support," he said.
He said many disabled people do not have the option to cut energy use to reduce bills.
"I have to put the heating on because my joints are very painful, we've got a smart meter and we are watching every penny," he said.
Ms Fillingham said the government should look at helping with other benefits, such as the disability living allowance, which have not gone up in line with rising costs.
Emily-May's condition means she has a range of physical disabilities and severe learning disabilities.
That means the washing machine is in constant use and extra heating is needed as she cannot regulate her temperature.
"It really frightens me, because I can't see anything we can cut back now because there isn't anything," Ms Fillingham said.
Mr Wilsher-Mills said he appreciated everyone was struggling.
"If you are worried about putting the power on and you have a piece of equipment which keeps your child alive or gets your child out of bed or your husband or wife and you are worried about paying for that then surely we need to do something?"
A government spokesperson said: "We know that living with a long-term illness or disability can impact on living costs, which is why we are supporting six million disabled people with an extra £150 payment."
They added the government was supporting low-income families with a package of measures worth £37bn.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.