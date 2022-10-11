Louth: Graffiti attack on controversial town centre seats
Vandals have sprayed graffiti across a road in Louth in an apparent attack against controversial wooden seating installed in the town.
Since being put up in Mercer Row in August, the seating, known as "parklets" have been damaged twice.
The graffiti, which seemingly criticises the cost of the parklets, is being investigated by police.
Richard Davies, executive member for highways in Lincolnshire, said the attack would hit the town's reputation.
The seating areas were installed as part of the Louth Active Travel Scheme (LATS), which aims to improve walking and cycling in the town and has been funded by a £799,900 grant form the Department for Transport.
But they have attracted some criticism following the introduction of traffic restrictions, with some businesses reporting a drop in trade.
The slogans, daubed in white paint, include 'We are Louth' and '£62,000' with an arrow pointing to the seats.
Lincolnshire County Council said there had been further damage to a seat's unit base and to ensure "public safety", they would have to be removed from Mercer Row while the council assessed what to do next.
Mr Davies said: "Whoever is responsible has defaced a public road and further drawn the reputation of Louth publicly downwards.
"It is this that residents and potential visitors to the area will see and remember. These actions are not acceptable, and we won't tolerate vandalism to public property."
He said "taxpayer's money, at this time of hardship in every sector" would have to be used to the clean the graffiti away.
Referring to the latest vandalism, the councillor said it was "yet another example" of the LATS "not being allowed to run its course", blaming "a minority of people whose response isn't to have a conversation or put their views across to the Louth Transport Board or us directly, but to destroy and vandalise what many others have used and enjoyed".
He said the parklets "were being widely supported by use" and there would be further conversations later this month to discuss the scheme.
Lincolnshire Police said it was investigating criminal damage and believed the graffiti was sprayed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning.
