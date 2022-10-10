Lincoln Cathedral: Chapel dedicated to emergency services fallen
- Published
A chapel within Lincoln Cathedral has been dedicated to members of the emergency services who have died.
The chapel, which offers a place for people to gather and remember those who have served, is claimed to be the first of its kind in the country.
It features four gilded panels, representing the NHS, police, fire and ambulance services, along with a hand-crafted book of remembrance.
Representatives of each service attended a dedication event on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police's chief constable, Chris Haward, described it as "a fitting tribute".
"For the families and friends who have lost someone, it will mean a lot to be able to attend the chapel for those moments of quiet pause and reflection," he said.
The force's chaplain, Rev Tanya Lord, said the service was based on scripture from Matthew's gospel, which said: "Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."
"It reflects so beautifully the vocation our emergency workers have to serve, so selflessly, the people of their communities."
Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter, said it was "a wonderful thing", having a place to remember all those who made the safety of others their priority.
"The chapel and dedication remind us of the bravery of firefighters serving in their communities."
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust's chief executive Andrew Morgan said he felt "hugely privileged".
"To have such a special space in this magnificent building will not only provide comfort to the friends and families of those colleagues we have lost, but it will also give them and those still serving in our emergency services and the NHS somewhere they can go for reflection."
Lincolnshire's police and crime commissioner, Marc Jones, echoed the sentiments.
"To have a place to commemorate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in a building of such importance is very fitting," he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.