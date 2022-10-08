Ewerby: Dog tracks drink-driver from crash to front door
A police dog led officers straight to the door of a suspected drink-driver after sniffing them out from half a kilometre away.
Officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Park Lane, in Ewerby, Lincolnshire, on 5 October.
With no sign of the driver, Orbit was put on the case - and tracked them to an address on Anwick Road.
A force spokesperson said a 45-year-old Sleaford woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
The crime-fighting canine joined Lincolnshire Police in June 2019.
The force's dogs are starring in a charity calendar.
Each month, the calendar features a specialist police dog photographed in rural Lincolnshire.
Proceeds from sales will go to the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity supporting serving and retired police dogs.
