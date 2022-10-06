Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
- Published
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath.
Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
In a report, assistant coroner Paul Cooper has asked Lincolnshire Police to review the evidence again.
Police say they acknowledge the report and are working on reviewing the case.
The inquest in August found neglect in supervision by Dainton's parents on 22 January had "contributed directly" to the cause of his death, which was "consistent with drowning".
Dainton, who could not speak or bear his own bodyweight, slid under the water and drowned after his father moved away from giving him a bath at their house in Geneva Avenue.
He was found unresponsive in the bath by his mother sometime later.
'Neglect runs through case'
The inquest heard "extensive class B drugs" were found at the scene and both parents denied responsibility for supervising their vulnerable son in the bath, which did not contain a non-slip mat.
In his prevention of future deaths report, Mr Cooper said: "Neglect runs right through this case and irrespective of the parents' allegations against each other like in the Coroner's Court the belief is that the evidence needs to be tested and, if agreed, charging criteria reconsidered as there are three other siblings."
He said he did "not accept why any charges have not been brought against either or both parents focusing on s1(1) Children and Young Persons Act 1933".
In January 2022, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, 32, held on suspicion of manslaughter but both were released.
But, in his report, Mr Cooper said: "Social services records indicate child protection conferences were held in 2010-2011 and 2013-2014 under category of neglect and emotional harm."
Dainton was "registered as a child in need" between 2014 and 2017, he added.
