Lincoln students given safety lessons after 'worrying' rail crossing
- Published
"Deeply worrying" footage of a man stumbling across a level crossing has prompted safety lessons for students in Lincoln.
Footage shows a young man jumping over barriers on the High Street and staggering across live railway tracks.
Network Rail said a few seconds later a freight train passed through at speed.
The company worked with British Transport Police and East Midlands Railway to organise advice sessions for students new to the city.
Lucy Gallacher, Emergency Planning Manager at East Midlands Railway, said: "This footage is deeply worrying.
"The person involved shows a reckless disregard for their own lives, as well as the safety of train passengers and railway staff."
'Incredibly dangerous'
Network Rail said the crossing was a very busy one with more than 200 trains passing through a day.
Community Safety Manager Elisha Allen said: "This behaviour is incredibly dangerous and deeply concerning."
She said people needed to be aware of the dangers of this "busy and active route" and pay attention to the "unmissable alarms".
The safety sessions were delivered as part of the University of Lincoln's Staying Safe on a Night Out week.
Students tried out virtual reality headsets and were given tips on using the level crossing safely.
They were reminded the "railway was no place to take a shortcut", according to Ch Insp Ricky Sweeney of British Transport Police.
"Getting somewhere a little quicker is not worth the risk, and we have seen first-hand that this can lead to tragic consequences or life-changing injuries - both outcomes are avoidable," he said.
