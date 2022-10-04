Lincoln: Third A46 road sign blunder sees Immingham renamed
- Published
Highways bosses have apologised after a third misspelt road sign was spotted on the same city bypass.
In the latest blunder, a sign erected on the A46 in Lincoln directed motorists to the non-existent town of Immington, rather than Immingham.
National Highways said it was "taking steps to get this corrected".
Last year, a new sign for Saxilby on the bypass said "Saxibily", while another nearby for Thorpe on the Hill read "Thrope on the Hill".
A picture of the misspelt Immingham sign was posted on social media, prompting a response from local residents.
One person said: "We all have bad days at work", while others suggested moving those responsible to line-painting duties.
Karen Moore, programme development manager at National Highways, said: "We're sorry for any confusion this might have caused motorists.
"We're aware of the issues on this road sign and we are taking steps to get this corrected. "
Immingham, in North East Lincolnshire, was mentioned in the Domesday Book in 1086 as Imungeham.
Its Anglo-Saxon name is thought to translate as "followers of a man called Immer", according to local history groups.
