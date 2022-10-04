Delay to coroners merger 'may hold up cases'
Delays in merging coroners' services in Lincolnshire are likely to hold up future cases, a senior coroner said.
Plans to merge Lincolnshire Coroner's Service with North Lincolnshire have stalled, a council meeting heard.
Acting chief coroner Paul Smith said the delay is "unfair" on bereaved families who may wait longer for their loved one's cases to be heard.
The Lord Chancellor will make a final decision on the merger, according to the government's chief coroner.
The previous senior coroner for North Lincolnshire retired in 2021 and a permanent replacement cannot be appointed until the potential merger is agreed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There has also been an increase in both post-mortem examinations and the number of cases going to inquest in recent years, a Lincolnshire County Council meeting heard.
"The ongoing delay is hurting both Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire," said Paul Smith in a report for the meeting.
"The current situation is not one which can continue indefinitely. It is likely to generate delays in the listing of more complex cases, particularly in North [Lincolnshire], and is unfair on the bereaved."
The government's chief coroner visited Lincoln, Hull and Cleethorpes in June and said a decision on the merger would be made by the Lord Chancellor.
