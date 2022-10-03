Deepings School head responds to 'wrong socks' uniform criticism
- Published
A head teacher has hit back at claims from parents that pupils were excluded from lessons for wearing the wrong socks and trousers.
It had been claimed up to 50 children at The Deepings School, near Stamford, were taken out of lessons last week for wearing incorrect uniform.
But interim head teacher Alun Ebenezer said pupils were only punished for being "openly defiant".
He said there was a "small minority" who refused to follow the rules.
Mr Ebenezer, who came to the Lincolnshire school in September, said: "All we've done since I started...is to insist on a high standard of uniform and appearance. I don't think we are being too strict.
"When I arrived at the school, there were a whole range of multi-coloured socks and I said pupils should wear black socks or tights."
He said the uniform policy already included the requirement for children to wear suit-styled trousers.
Some parents had reportedly accused Mr Ebenezer of being too heavy-handed, but he responded by saying: "I do think little things matter.
"I think big doors swing on little hinges and I think it is about attitude. Everyone looking the same gives a sense of identity and pride.
"Last week, there were 97% of our pupils in full school uniform and a small minority who weren't," Mr Ebenezer said.
Of those who were not in the correct uniform, most stayed in school, with only a small number who refused to stay in the isolation room being collected by their parents, the head teacher added.
"To be clear, no-one has been sent home for wearing black ankle socks or the wrong trousers.
"I've got no problem at all with naughty children - in fact, I quite like them. My issue is with children who are openly defiant, won't follow the rules, or take responsibility for their actions," he added.
"I think attitude is far more important than behaviour."
In total, The Deepings School has around 1,500 pupils and has been rated as "requiring improvement" by Ofsted.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.