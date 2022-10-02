Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack
- Published
A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham.
Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday.
He suffered a serious head injury, officers said, and remains in hospital.
The three arrested children, who remain in custody, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Police asked for any witnesses to contact the force by calling 101.
