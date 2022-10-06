Lincolnshire: Former police officer in court on misconduct charges
A former police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.
Shaun Wheeler, 56, was charged over allegations he abused his powers for sexual purposes while serving as an officer with Lincolnshire Police.
He is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts with one woman and inappropriate communications with another between July 2017 and March 2019.
Mr Wheeler appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
He was granted unconditional bail and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 10 November.
Mr Wheeler was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
