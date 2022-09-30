Great North Road: Moped rider killed in A1 crash with lorry
- Published
A man has been killed in a crash between a lorry and a moped on the A1 in Lincolnshire.
Police were called to a layby on the Great North Road in Grantham at around 03:20 BST on Friday.
The rider of the moped, a man in his 60s, died in the collision, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force said that the road was closed for a number of hours and investigators are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.