Great North Road: Moped rider killed in A1 crash with lorry

A1 in GranthamGoogle
The crash happened on the Great North Road in Grantham of Friday morning

A man has been killed in a crash between a lorry and a moped on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

Police were called to a layby on the Great North Road in Grantham at around 03:20 BST on Friday.

The rider of the moped, a man in his 60s, died in the collision, Lincolnshire Police said.

The force said that the road was closed for a number of hours and investigators are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

