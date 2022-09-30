Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue report 60% increase in arson incidents
The number of arson incidents in Lincolnshire increased by 60% over the last year, the fire service has said.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said that between September 2021 and August this year there were 651 deliberate fires, up from 396 the year before.
Dan Moss, group manager at the fire service, said it had put a strain on resources, particularly during the summer months.
He said the fires could also easily escalate and cause serious damage.
"Some of those smaller incidents that [would normally] have been dealt with at a local level were exacerbated by the hot weather," he said.
Mr Moss said he was "frustrated" by the anti-social behaviour, which meant more resources were needed and crews could be delayed getting to other incidents.
Earlier this year, drones were used by Lincolnshire Police to try to track down those responsible after fires were set on grassy areas such as Greetwell Quarry in Lincoln and in several locations in Grantham.
On several occasions, youths had been seen with lighters, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force also issued a warning to parents and carers about their responsibility to educate their children about the risks and consequences of lighting fires.
