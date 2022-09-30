Louth town councillor sorry for not cleaning up dog mess
- Published
A councillor has apologised for not cleaning up after his pet following claims his dog fouled a family's doorstep in Lincolnshire.
A video doorbell caught Louth town councillor Malcolm Lamb failing to pick up the deposit on Gospelgate.
Mr Lamb admitted there was a problem with irresponsible dog owners in the area said he "never imagined" he would be one of them.
The family said it had spoken to the council's environmental health team.
A video of Mr Lamb walking his dog last week showed the moment it halted outside the house in question.
'Quite upset'
The CCTV captured the pet making a mess outside the door before Mr Lamb and the black and white canine walked off.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the affected family checked the footage and confronted the councillor the next time he walked past.
He offered the family "a full apology", although disputes whether the foulage was faeces rather than urine.
Mr Lamb added: "When the homeowner confronted me about this I was quite upset - it just couldn't be me.
"I asked when it occurred and said 'yes, that's the time I usually walk by.'
"I asked to see the video and immediately agreed that I was the person in the video. I really could not believe what I was seeing.
"So I would certainly like to offer my full apology to the homeowner. I am fully aware that this is a particularly bad problem in that area."
