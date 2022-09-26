Lincoln Hospital fire: Trial of arson accused delayed until January
- Published
The trial of a man accused of starting a fire at Lincoln County Hospital's A&E department has been delayed until January.
Patients and staff had to be evacuated from the department when a fire broke out on 29 March.
John Gillion Watson, 56, from Sleaford, denies two charges of arson.
He was due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court earlier, but the case was adjourned after the court was told further evidence was required.
No-one was hurt during the incident, which caused damage estimated at £180,000, but ambulances had to be diverted and the department was closed for nearly two days.
Mr Watson, of Vicarage Court, was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 23 January.
He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life and an alternative offence of arson being reckless to endanger life.
