Freshney Place: Three-week public consultation begins
A three-week consultation has begun into plans for a leisure complex at a shopping centre in Grimsby.
Freshney Place Shopping Centre, which makes up more than half of the town's retail space, went into receivership and is now owned by North East Lincolnshire Council.
Residents have been asked to view artist impressions and give feedback on a plan to transform its western end.
The development will include a market hall and a five-screen cinema.
The latest total cost estimate for the redevelopment is £30.9m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, with a Levelling Up fund bid submitted to the government to support the scheme.
North East Lincolnshire Council called it a chance to "right some of the wrongs of the past".
The introduction to the consultation says: "This is a once in a generation moment to reshape our town centre and creatively regenerate a key area at the heart of Great Grimsby."
The public has until 16 October to share opinions, with information available both online and in person at Market Square near the Starbucks cafe.
Council leader Philip Jackson called it a "unique opportunity".
"We are determined to do our best to create a better environment and future for all - especially our young people in order that they see opportunity here and want to stay and achieve," he said.
