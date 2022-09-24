Hogsthorpe caravan park plans withdrawn
Plans for a large caravan park in Lincolnshire which attracted hundreds of objections have been abandoned.
The developer had initially planned 108 static caravans at the site off Sea Lane, in Hogsthorpe, near Skegness.
It led to 600 objections and a revised application for just 65 caravans was submitted.
East Lindsey District Council's planning website states the application has since been withdrawn.
Complaints about the development included concerns the isolated location with narrow roads would endanger drivers and pedestrians.
Tom Morrissey, who lives near the park's proposed entrance, said: "People are over the moon about the news."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Morrissey said the whole village was "talking about it" and believed the number of objection had finally topped 800.
"We don't know exactly why the application was withdrawn, but there was a response from Highways asking that a footpath would need to be build along Sea Lane to the village.
"Perhaps the cost got too much?"
The plans had been submitted by Andrew Clover Planning and Design on behalf of a local landowner.
