Welton le Marsh crash: Tributes to Lewis Marvill, 17
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a 17-year-old football fan who died after a car crash in Lincolnshire.
Lewis Marvill, from Alford, was a passenger in a black Seat Ibiza when it left Gunby Road in Welton le Marsh at about 23:20 BST on 7 September.
The driver and two other passengers were not seriously hurt, and no other vehicle was involved, police said.
The teenager's family said they were devastated and paid tribute to "a kind, caring and honest young man".
In a statement, his parents said they were "overwhelmed by the love and support we have received".
"Lewis was such a quiet and humble lad; he would have hated all the fuss!
"But we want him to know just how proud we are of him as a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend."
They said he "loved football and was a massive Nottingham Forest fan".
"He never missed a match," they added.
"We are all devastated by his loss and there will not be a day that goes by where we won't be thinking of him, and how much we love and miss him.
"Fly high Lewis… love you always."
