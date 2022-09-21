Lincoln Hospital fire: Trial date set for man accused of arson
- Published
A trial date has been set for a man accused of starting a fire which led to the closure of Lincoln County Hospital's A&E department.
Patients and staff had to be evacuated from the department when a fire broke out on 29 March, causing damage estimated at £180,000.
John Gillion Watson, 56, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, denies two charges of arson.
The trial, at Lincoln Crown Court, is due to start on 26 September.
No-one was hurt during the incident, but ambulances had to be diverted and the department was closed for nearly two days.
Mr Watson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life and an alternative offence of arson being reckless to endanger life.
