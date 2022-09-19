Queen Elizabeth II: Crowds gather in Lincolnshire to watch state funeral
- Published
People have come together across Lincolnshire to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.
More than 300 mourners gathered in Lincoln Cathedral where the service was shown on a big screen, with a similar number in Lincoln Castle's grounds.
Screenings were also held in Boston and Grantham, while many businesses closed for the day as a mark of respect.
The Queen's funeral was held in Westminster Abbey and was attended by dignitaries from across the world.
Adam Ward and Michelle Bingham said they were proud to have served Her Majesty during their military careers and wanted to pay their respects.
Mrs Bingham, who served with the RAF, said the Queen and the Royal family had done "so much to give back to the public".
"It was only fitting to take this time today," she said.
Mrs Bingham added that while she had never met the Queen personally, she had been lucky enough to meet the Queen Mother, who she described as "lovely".
Friends Richard Croft and John Howard watched the service inside Lincoln Cathedral, which was previously used as a double for Westminster Abbey in both The Young Victoria and the Da Vinci Code.
The pair had cycled to Lincoln from neighbouring Nottinghamshire to "savour the atmosphere of the day".
Mr Croft said: "It's such a historic day. The service was very moving."
Christine Billinghurst, who went along to Lincoln Castle with her family and friends, said watching the funeral service was "really emotional".
"It was just nice to have that time to pay respects to her, really," she said.
"[The service] was lovely and perfect and not too long."
She said they also enjoyed a picnic in the castle grounds, including a chocolate cake made to one of the Queen's favourite recipes.
Jack Poole, who also watched the service at Lincoln Castle, said it was nice "to see everyone all together".
Mr Poole said it was also impressive to watch the funeral against the historic backdrop of Lincoln Castle and to see traditions dating back many centuries being upheld.
"I think it's important to keep them going," he added.
Meanwhile, Ann Birch, Karen Kelly and Maureen Murray, who had been due to attend an RAF reunion on the day of the funeral, instead watched the service streamed in Lincoln.
They said it was a very emotional experience and that they were particularly proud of the service personnel involved.
"Their families must be so proud of them," they added.
