Lincoln: Norah, 106, honours 'wonderful' Queen in cathedral tribute
- Published
A 106-year-old woman has been among thousands visiting Lincoln Cathedral to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Norah Shaw joined other residents from Tennyson Wharf Care Home in Burton Waters to pay her respects and light a candle in memory of Her Majesty.
Reflecting on the Queen's long reign, the centenarian told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "She has been wonderful."
Mrs Shaw added it had been "a lovely day" remembering the Queen's life.
Mrs Shaw was born in 1916, a full decade before Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain's longest-serving monarch.
At the time of her birth, Britain was still in the midst of World War One, and King George V, grandfather to Queen Elizabeth II, was on the throne.
Since then, Mrs Shaw has lived under a further four monarchs - Edward VIII, George VI, Elizabeth II and now Charles III.
To mark the Queen's death, staff at the Tennyson Wharf home have run a series of royal-themed events with cut-outs of Her Majesty, pictured in her younger days and in later life, positioned in communal areas.
Asked how she felt about experiencing life under so many monarchs, Mrs Shaw quipped: "It makes me feel old."
