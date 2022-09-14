Queen Elizabeth II: Lincoln Cathedral increases number of books of condolence
- Published
Lincoln Cathedral has had to open extra books of condolence for people wishing to pay tribute to the Queen.
Four additional books have been put on display after the initial two books were quickly filled.
Samantha Mellows, the cathedral's business development manager, said thousands of people had visited since the Queen's death.
She said more than 50,000 candles have been lit in tribute to the late monarch who died at Balmoral on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the cathedral has confirmed plans for Monday, when it will screen live coverage of Her Majesty's state funeral from 11:00 BST.
Ms Mellows said: "We have been incredibly busy since Friday, with thousands of people coming through the doors.
"We have had queues of people waiting to write messages in the books of condolence. We have had to go out and purchase more because we are running out of space."
She said there are now six books of condolences on display at any one time, with "plenty of pages left" for people to add messages.
People have "felt compelled" to visit the cathedral, she said.
"We are at the heart of the community," said Ms Mellows. "The Queen was the head of the Church of England, so it is very natural for people to feel comfortable coming here to say their goodbyes."
About 350 seats will be provided in the cathedral's nave on Monday for people to watch live coverage of the Queen's funeral.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.