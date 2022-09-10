Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
- Published
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them.
Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives.
He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability to calm even the most nervous of recipients.
Mr Hanson said: "She would give their hand a nice little squeeze and look them straight in the eye."
He said the Queen's death had "taken the wind right out of me", adding he thought "she would somehow go on for ever".
Reflecting on his years of royal service, Mr Hanson said he had lost count of the number of times people "completely lost it" when the Queen walked into the room.
He said: "People would freeze or be unable to speak. They'd be quivering wrecks. But the Queen was always very good at recognising that. She would very quickly make people feel welcome."
Mr Hanson, 72, who lives near Market Rasen in Lincolnshire, said it seemed to him the squeeze, so subtle it was never caught on camera, was the Queen's way of "recognising that she knew they were nervous".
"She realised the effect she could have on people and made a real effort to reassure them," he added.
The Queen's first question would always be a personal one, he said.
"Again, this was to help put the person at ease," said Mr Hanson. "She was genuinely interested in them as a person and what had happened to them."
Mr Hanson's career began in 1997 when he became a Yeoman Warder, known as a Beefeater, at the Tower of London, giving tours of the landmark.
In 2000, he became chief exhibitor of the Crown Jewels, overseeing a 53-strong team charged with the safety, security and presentation of the gems.
He took up his final position with the Queen's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard in 2003 - a role that saw him attend countless state events.
Mr Hanson, who retired in 2020, crossed paths with several world leaders, including former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.
"World leaders would be in awe of this little woman," he recalled. "They all held her in great reverence. No matter how important they thought they were, they realised the Queen was someone really, really special."
The Queen also put her staff at ease.
Mr Hanson said: "We would be lined up for a photograph or something and Her Majesty would suddenly appear.
"She would often say, 'Oh you do all look splendid'.
