Lincolnshire: Mum of workman killed on site 'devastated' at sentence
- Published
The mother of an 18-year-old workman who was killed on a housing site said the sentence handed to two construction firms over his death is "not justice".
Josh Disdel was clearing a blocked sewer on the White Bridges estate in Boston, Lincolnshire, when he was crushed by a van on 13 July 2018.
Two companies were fined more than £320,000 for breaking health and safety laws at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mr Disdel's mum Fiona-Jane Lobley said the sentence had left her "devastated".
Mr Disdel, from Holbeach, was just a few weeks into his new job when he died.
Lincoln Crown Court heard he was lying in the road, with his head and torso in a manhole, when a co-worker drove over him as he moved a van to let another contractor pass.
He was taken to hospital in Nottingham but later died as a result of his injuries.
Ms Lobley said she had waited four years for justice after her son's death and that she felt the sentence handed to the two companies involved, D. Brown (Building Contractors) Ltd and P&R Plant Hire (Lincolnshire) Ltd, was too lenient.
"I'm absolutely devastated. Josh deserved more than that. Where is the respect for Josh and his family?" she said.
"I just wanted justice for somebody who can't speak for himself anymore."
Mr Disdel had been waiting to find out if he had got the grades to take up a position in the RAF at the time of his death.
He began work at the construction site while waiting for his results and died 16 days after starting his new job.
Weeks after his death, Ms Lobley said she found out he had got the grades and been accepted by the RAF.
"He was just a typical boy, he loved steam trains and airplanes right from a very young age," she said.
"He was popular and lovely, he was just at that point where he was turning into a young man, at the age of 18, and they took it away from him.
"They have no idea of the hole they have left."
She said that one of her "biggest struggles" over the past four years was getting legal advice and help.
D. Brown (Building Contractors) Ltd and P&R Plant Hire (Lincolnshire) Ltd have been approached for a comment.
