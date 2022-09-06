Lincoln: Cost of living advice offered in council guide
A guide for Lincoln residents struggling in the cost of living crisis is to be launched by the city council.
Energy bills are set to soar, with a typical household bill rising to £3,549 in October when the new energy price cap takes effect.
City of Lincoln Council said it had created a leaflet offering advice on government payments, benefits, energy saving schemes and food help.
Councillors will scrutinise the Cost of Living Crisis pamphlet on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the council said the guide would offer information on support on offer across the city.
They said the step had been taken because the council feared many would struggle to cover the rising cost of energy.
The guide would also include links to budget and benefit calculators, and details of organisations which offer free advice and help, alongside tips on efficient food shopping and general financial advice, the council said.
The authority has also advised those struggling to pay housing costs such as rent, deposits or moving costs to get in touch as soon as possible to discuss their options and see if they are eligible for discounts.
The council said: "The next few months are going to be hard for many and can take their toll not only financially but mentally and emotionally too."
In Germany street lights have been dimmed and thermostats have been turned down in public buildings, but in the UK so far, there has been no government campaign to encourage people to use less energy.
