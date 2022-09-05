Dorrington: Care home staff member attacked in street
- Published
A staff member was assaulted outside a Lincolnshire care home in what police have described as a "random" attack.
The female carer was carrying out routine checks at the home on Lincoln Road in Dorrington when she was hit in the face and pulled to the ground, according to police.
The attack happened at about 00:30 BST on Friday, with the male suspect said to be around 30, officers added.
He is described as white, wearing light blue jogging bottoms and a hooded top.
The man had prominent scratches on his face which had scabbed over.
The victim was left injured, but was expected to make a full recovery, Lincolnshire Police said.
Det Insp Richard Nethercott said: "This was an understandably frightening experience for this lady and appears to be completely random.
"If you think you saw the suspect or have any information which might help the investigation, we'd be keen to hear it."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk