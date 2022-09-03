Lilia Valutyte: Parents of Boston stabbing victim thank town for support
- Published
The mother of a schoolgirl stabbed to death in a street has thanked her local community for their support.
Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July.
Her mother Lina Savicke and step-father Aurelijus Savickas joined friends on a walk in her memory earlier.
"We got a lot of support from people," she said. "We saw that so many people were supporting us."
Speaking on the day after her daughter's funeral, she told the BBC how they are drawing strength from the community.
"This thing would hopefully get everyone closer, and we will try to do something else to bring everyone closer," she said.
Lilia's family were joined by about 15 of their friends, some travelling from Derby and Sheffield, on the 30-mile (48km) walk from Boston's St Botolph's Church to Lincoln Cathedral.
Friends are raising money to help cover the funeral expenses and fund a memorial.
Edvinas Jasionis, a close family friend, said: "We have a really strong connection. The purpose of this (walk) is to support them."
On Friday, hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to Lilia.
Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with murder and is next due to appear in court on 19 September. He is yet to enter a plea.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.