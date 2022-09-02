Lincoln: Five arrested after reports of men with machetes
Five people have been arrested after police received reports of two men carrying machetes in Lincoln.
Armed officers were called to Ripon Street after a man was assaulted on Friday, Lincolnshire Police said.
Following a police search, two men were arrested near Tempest Street on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
Three other men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
A police spokesperson said the injured male had received a wound to his hand.
Officers have asked for anyone with information to get in touch.
