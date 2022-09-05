RAF Scampton: Events held to mark closure of Dambusters station
- Published
A number of events are taking place in Lincolnshire to celebrate RAF Scampton's heritage.
The RAF station, which is where the "bouncing bomb" raids on Germany during World War Two set off from, is due to close by 31 December.
Scampton Church, which has installed a stained-glass window commemorating the station, is hosting a dedication service.
A formal parade and fly-past will also take place.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced in 2018 that RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, would be closed as part of cost-saving measures.
The station was home to the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team - the Red Arrows - and was where the Dambusters Squadron were officially formed on the 23 March 1943.
Scampton Church is a member of a community partnership which includes: RAF Scampton, The Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Scampton Parish Council, local schools and The Dambusters Inn.
Joe Bartrop, project coordinator, said the dedication service would be "quite a community event".
He said they had raised more than £23,000 for the window, which was installed last year, and had commissioned the same artist, Claire Williamson, to create another dedicated to the Dambusters, to mark their 80th anniversary next year.
"When you think of that daring raid that took place in May 1943, the courage of those airmen, and you think about the number of aircraft that actually didn't return - it is something we should never forget," Mr Bartrop said.
"It is so important we remember, not just 617 Squadron, but all the squadrons that served at RAF Scampton," he added.
Plans are also in place to create an RAF war grave heritage centre at the church.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk