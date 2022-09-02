Lilia Valutyte: Funeral held for Boston stabbing victim
- Published
Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death.
Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July.
Mourners gathered near St Botolph's Church in the Lincolnshire town to watch her coffin arrive in a white horse-drawn carriage.
Her mother Lina Savicke and step-father Aurelijus Savickas then followed her coffin as it was carried into church.
Lilia's family asked members of the public to attend a service of reflection and prayer at the church, known locally as Boston Stump, ahead of a private burial.
The funeral cortege made its way through the town at about 11:30 BST for people to pay their respects before the service.
It travelled across Town Bridge. through Market Place, and along Church Street, before arriving at the 14th Century church.
The small white coffin was covered in brightly-coloured butterflies and was carried by pallbearers wearing bright pink ties.
The nine-year-old had reportedly been playing with a hula hoop with her sister when she was attacked. According to locals, a toy pram was also left nearby.
Flowers and other tributes have been left at the scene in memory of the schoolgirl.
Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with murder.
He is next due to appear in court on 19 September.
