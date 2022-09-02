Lilia Valutyte: Funeral held for Boston stabbing victim
- Published
Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death.
Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July.
Mourners gathered near St Botolph's Church in the Lincolnshire town to watch her coffin arrive in a white horse-drawn carriage.
Her mother Lina Savicke and stepfather Aurelijus Savickas then followed her coffin as it was carried into church.
Lilia's family asked members of the public to attend a service of reflection and prayer at the church, known locally as Boston Stump, ahead of a private burial.
The funeral cortege made its way through the town at about 11:30 BST for people to pay their respects before the service.
It travelled across Town Bridge, through Market Place and along Church Street, before arriving at the 14th Century church.
The small white coffin was covered in brightly-coloured butterflies and was carried by pallbearers wearing pink ties.
The nine-year-old had reportedly been playing with a hula hoop with her sister when she was attacked. According to locals, a toy pram was also left nearby.
The former pupil of Boston Pioneers Academy and Carlton Road Academy was taken to hospital but later confirmed dead.
Flowers and other tributes were left at the scene on Friday in memory of the schoolgirl.
During the funeral service, the Reverend Jane Robertson told the congregation she had met a number of people who had expressed their sadness at Lilia's death.
She said: "We have come to give thanks for her life - her life that was taken so suddenly from her.
"I have met many, many people who have come into this place to express... how they feel about the tragic death of Lilia."
She said the feeling of anger was "real and valid", adding: "I can see there is such sadness and grief."
Concluding the service, Ms Robertson told mourners: "We will be changed forever because of that child. Lilia, we are glad you were here.
"You have changed our lives - rest in peace, little one."
Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with murder.
He is next due to appear in court on 19 September and is yet to enter a plea.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.