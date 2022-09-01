Heatwave sparks increased interest in Lincolnshire nudist group, says founder
A nudist group says this summer's record-breaking temperatures have seen its membership almost triple.
Naked Lincolnshire said group numbers had gone from 25 to 70 in recent months.
Group founder Chris Petchey said: "The heatwave has been great for us. People are much more inclined to shed clothes when the sun is shining."
Mr Petchey revealed he was already lining up indoor events for the autumn in a bid to retain the group's numbers.
On 19 July, Coningsby in Lincolnshire recorded Britain's hottest-ever temperature, with the mercury hitting 40.3C (104.54F).
"Most of us are fairly well experienced naturists," said Mr Petchey.
"So we do tend to carry an extra bottle of sun cream, which we're quite happy to share with those new to naturism."
Naked Lincolnshire hosted several well-attended events throughout the summer, including trips to Wolds Wildlife Park, Thornton Abbey Maize Maze and gardens.
As many as 60 people attended these day trips, including those who had never stripped before in public, said Mr Petchey.
Naturism carries a wealth of physical and psychological benefits, he claims.
"The naturist community is very accepting," said Mr Petchey. "People with scars and poor self-esteem often say it helps them.
"Just being outdoors, with the sun on you, generates Vitamin D."
