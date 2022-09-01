Mablethorpe: Leisure centre and health campus given the go-ahead
Plans to invest more than £20m in two facilities to improve people's health in Mablethorpe have been approved.
A £12.5m leisure centre on Station Road will include a four-lane 25m pool, adventure play area, and café.
Meanwhile, an £8m "Campus for Future Living" will include laboratories, lecture halls and accommodation for researchers.
Councillor Stephen Eyre said the green light for these two plans was a "wonderful day for Mablethorpe".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the research facility will be run in partnership with the Universities of Lincoln and Nottingham, alongside the new Lincoln Medical School.
It would focus on "addressing significant health inequalities" and improve healthcare facilities in the area, East Lindsey District Council said.
The authority said the seaside town had "high levels of poor health and 58% of its working population describe themselves as inactive, compared to 20% in England".
Councillor Tony Howard, said: "This is a most welcome project for Mablethorpe and offers something absolutely unique and innovative to the world, not just the town and that's probably a first."
The current leisure centre on Station Road, will be demolished as part of the plans.
Mr Howard said the facility was the "most eagerly anticipated planning application for Mablethorpe in a generation".
"People have been looking for this for a long, long time," he added.
