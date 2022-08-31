Lincolnshire: Over 50s urged to get Covid booster jab
Over 50s in Lincolnshire are being urged to get their Covid booster jab in order to protect themselves and others.
Vaccinations will start on 5 September in England, with care home residents and housebound people the first to be offered jabs.
A wider rollout will follow on 12 September, which will prioritise the oldest and most vulnerable.
The majority of local sites will be run by GP practices and community pharmacies, health bosses said.
In addition, the NHS will again be running two mass vaccination centres, one at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, and a new site at The Weighing Rooms in Lincoln.
The campaign is scheduled to run until early December, with everyone aged 50 and over, as well as a number of other groups, offered an autumn booster.
Karen Hewinson, Head of Clinical Services at NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, said: "Our advice hasn't changed - if you're eligible you should make an appointment and come forward for your vaccination as soon as possible.
"Getting vaccinated is still the best way to maximise your protection from Covid and serious illness, hospitalisation or even death," she said.
She added that case numbers were expected to rise in the autumn and winter and it was "crucial to get vaccinated when you can".
The free flu jab is also being offered to more eligible groups this autumn, and some people will be offered it at the same time as their Covid booster.
Who will get an autumn booster?
- Adults aged 50 and over
- People aged five to 49 with health conditions which put them at higher risk - including pregnant women
- Care home staff
- Frontline health and social care workers
- Carers aged 16 to 49
- Household contacts of people with weakened immune systems
