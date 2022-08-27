Lincoln: Murder arrests after River Witham body find
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was recovered from a river.
Officers were called to Lincoln's Waterside North area at about 08:30 BST on Wednesday after reports of a body in the River Witham, police said.
Detectives said they believed they had since identified the man, but they were waiting for final confirmation.
Both arrested men, aged 41 and 43, remained in custody, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Anyone with information was asked to get in touch, the force added.
