In pictures: Lincoln steampunk festival draws enthusiastic crowd
Hundreds of science-fiction fans have been taking part in Lincoln's Steampunk festival.
The four-day event, which features a programme of art, literature, music, fashion, and comedy, has returned to the city for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organisers said about 8,500 people attended the opening day on Friday.
