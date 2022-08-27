In pictures: Lincoln steampunk festival draws enthusiastic crowd

Family of steampunkers
The steampunk festival has returned to Lincoln for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic

Hundreds of science-fiction fans have been taking part in Lincoln's Steampunk festival.

The four-day event, which features a programme of art, literature, music, fashion, and comedy, has returned to the city for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers said about 8,500 people attended the opening day on Friday.

Jen Harrison travelled from Cumbria to be among the 8,500-strong crowd on Friday
Steve Kay and Joanna Martyn brought their "steam wagon" from Barton-upon-Humber
The festival, which was first held in 2009, takes place around Lincoln Castle and the Bailgate area of the city
Among those enjoying the fringe-style programme of art, literature, music, fashion and comedy at the festival were Meg and John Armstrong, from Torquay
It usually attracts about 100,000 visitors to the city including Alyx Dyna, who lives in Monmouth in Wales
Organisers believe the festival is worth more than £2m to the local economy
It is the largest and longest-running steampunk festival in the world, organisers say
Steampunk is a sub-genre of science fiction, incorporating aesthetics from 19th Century industrial steam-powered machinery to create an alternate futuristic reality

