Murder charge after man found dead in Lincolnshire house fire
A man has been charged with murdering another man who was found dead after a house fire in Lincolnshire.
The body of Vincent Markham was found inside the burnt-out property in Farrow Road, in Whaplode Drove, near Spalding, on 7 August.
Police said the 52-year-old died as a result of an assault at the property.
Sam Church, 36, of Acacia Avenue, has also been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and will appear before magistrates later.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw or heard anything, or captured footage on CCTV or dashcam, to contact them.
