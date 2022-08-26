Lincoln steampunk festival returns after Covid break
Lincoln's Asylum Steampunk festival returns today for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event, which takes place around Lincoln Castle and the Bailgate area of the city, was first held in 2009.
It attracts about 100,000 visitors to the city and organisers believe it is worth more than £2m to the local economy.
Organisers Ministry of Steampunk signed a five-year deal in 2021 guaranteeing the festival would continue to 2026.
Steampunk is a sub-genre of science fiction, incorporating aesthetics from 19th Century industrial steam-powered machinery to create an alternate futuristic reality.
The festival begins with an opening ceremony at 12:00 BST and runs through until Monday evening.
It features a programme of art, literature, music, fashion, and comedy.
A number of events are only open to those who have purchased wristbands, there are also ticket-only events taking place in the evenings.
There will also be five Steampunk markets with all but two offering free public access at some point over the weekend.
