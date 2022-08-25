Mablethorpe: Leisure centre and health campus plans to be approved
Plans for a £12m leisure centre and a health and training campus in Mablethorpe are set to be approved.
A four-lane 25m pool, café, adventure play area, fitness suites and multi-purpose rooms are included in the proposed Station Road sports facility.
Proposals for the campus include laboratories, consultation spaces, lecture facilities and accommodation block for academic researchers.
The local authority said it would bring health benefits to the town.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the £12m project will be on the site of the current leisure centre, which would be demolished, and will double as "a learning hub".
The "Campus for Future Living" development will be run in partnership with the Universities of Lincoln and Nottingham alongside the new Lincoln Medical School.
East Lindsey District Council said it would focus on "addressing significant health inequalities" and improve healthcare facilities and associated training and employment opportunities in the area.
It hopes to "attract new health care professionals to the area, as well as enable clinicians to have continued professional development".
The authority said the seaside town had "high levels of poor health and 58% of its working population describe themselves as inactive, compared to 20% in England".
Both schemes are recommended for approval at a council meeting on 1 September.
